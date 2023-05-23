Nick Jonas reveals he underwent therapy after a failed stage performance 

Not all live performances go smoothly. Singer Nick Jonas can surely vouch for that. During a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Nick shared that his 2016 performance with Kelsea Ballerini at the ACM Awards was his 'worst moment' on stage. Nick had joined the country music star on stage to sing a rendition of 'Peter Pan' at the awards show.



"Then there was another time during a really tragic guitar solo debacle that happened on live TV," Nick said. "In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy."



When it was time for Nick's guitar solo, he said he went "completely blank" after hitting "a wrong note."



"Kelsea and I had a couple of performances together, and this was one of them. I come out for my thing, I rehearsed it a million times, I'm feeling really confident about it, not even really thinking about it like it's a thing that's going to be problematic," Nick recalled. "I started off, it was fine and as I walked towards her, I just went completely blank, and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong, and I couldn't stop."



Nick continued, "Till this day and hours after unpacking it, I can't really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it and I looked at my manager and said, 'I think that was bad.' I was like in shock kinda. Like it was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on."