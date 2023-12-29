Nick and Aaron Carter's sister Bobbie Jean found dead at her Florida home

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of singers Nick and Aaron Carter, has died at the age of 41. Bobbie was found 'unresponsive' by the police at her Florida home on December 23.



"On December 23, 2023, Hillsborough County Fire rescue crews arrived at the home located… in Tampa, and they discovered a woman who later was identified as Bobbie Jean Carter," The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.



"She was immediately transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, where she was declared dead by hospital medical staff at 8:02 am."



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies began a death investigation into the case soon after.



Deputies learned that Carter was on probation for cocaine possession, but according to her roommate, "she had not used any narcotics since her release from prison."



"No narcotics or personal paraphernalia were located in Ms. Carter's room or bathroom. Deputies observed no signs of foul play."



Reports state that the authorities stayed with Carter's 8-year-old daughter untill her next to kin arrived from Orlando.



This past June, Carter was arrested for theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.



The Carter family faced tragedy last year around the same time when Carter’s brother, Aaron was found dead in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California, home in November 2022. The musician's death was caused by drowning with the "effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam".



The manner of death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner. Aaron was 34. Their brother Nick Carter is a singer and part of the 1990s popular boyband Backstreet Boys.