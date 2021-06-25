New trailer of 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' out! Shows clash between father and son

For Marvel fans, there is always so much to look forward to. The studio dropped the new trailer of their upcoming film 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' which promises for a thrilling ride once the film releases.



The trailer features Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), a young superhero whose journey of self-discovery unfolds in this never-before-seen origin story.



Destin Daniel Cretton, the film’s director and one of the writers, is excited to bring Shang-Chi’s story to the big screen. “Shang-Chi’s main problem in his life is rooted in not knowing who he really is,” says Cretton.



Watch the trailer here:





“He has to learn how to own every part of himself. If he doesn’t allow himself to look at all of it—the good, the bad, the light and the dark—and to own it all, he won’t be able to reach his full potential.”



Shang-Chi’s journey is told with stunning visuals, the MCU’s signature spectacle and displays of mind-blowing action, along with the talents of a diverse, stellar cast and a relatable story.