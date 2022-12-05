'Harry & Meghan' docuseries gets a release date, watch new trailer here
Directed by American documentarian Liz Garbus, the series will tell the story in six parts.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to share their sides of the story. Netflix's forthcoming documentary series has garnered all the attention eversince the release of its first trailer last week. Days later, the streaming giant dropped a new trailer showing the dark side of Harry and Meghan's royal lives and how it changed from a fairy tale to a nightmare for the couple.
Along with the new trailer, the makers have also revealed the dates for six upcoming episode documentaries. The first three episodes will be released on December 8, followed by volume two on December 15.
In the three-minute trailer, Harry and Meghan can be seen sobbing and crying as they continue to fight back against the tabloids, Harry's own family, and other things.
Comparing Meghan's life with the late Princess Diana's, in the trailer says that he does not want history to repeat itself. "I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself," Harry says.
Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.— Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022
Volume I: December 8
Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx
In the trailer, Harry says, "There's a hierarchy in the family. You know, there's leaking, but there's also story planting. And, at the back, the trailer shows the entire royal family standing on the balcony.''
And later, Harry says, "It's a dirty game."
At the end of the trailer, Harry said, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."
Meghan accused the royal family of racism during an interview with Oprah two years ago, and now, picking up on the racism theme again, Harry stated, "It's about hatred."It's about race."
The series is directed by Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus.
Compared to the first trailer, which mostly showed the happy snaps of the couple, this one is darker and more intense.