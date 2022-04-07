New promo of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is out, reveals more emotional turmoil

A new trailer of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' was unveiled on Thursday and shows new footage of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff having nightmares about kids she no longer has.



"I`ve been dreaming," says Benedict Cumberbatch`s Dr Stephen Strange in the clip. "Every night the same dream."Elizabeth Olsen`s Wanda Maximoff chimes in, "Every morning the same nightmare," over shots of her reuniting with her two children before they disappear in her arms.



The sequel also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo and Marvel newcomer Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.



'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' picks up after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and sees Dr Strange open a rift in the multiverse while trying to help Tom Holland's Peter Parker.



The sequel wrapped production in spring 2021, but in November, Marvel and Disney announced that it would resume filming over the course of six weeks in Los Angeles.



'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' hits theatres on May 6, 2022.