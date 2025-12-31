/New OTT releases in January 2026: From A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to Taskaree: Shows & movies to watch on Netflix, Prime, and other OTT platforms

A new year is here, and it’s once again time for your monthly watchlist update. With the start of 2026, several new and returning films and web series are set to arrive on digital platforms. One of the biggest releases this month is the Stranger Things finale, which will premiere on the night of December 31, New Year’s Eve. In India, viewers will be able to watch the two-hour finale on the morning of January 1.



Other shows and movies that cinephiles can look forward to include Haq, Freedom at Midnight (Season 2), Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, and more. As we step into the New Year, here’s a list of shows and movies you can watch.

New OTT releases in January 2026

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

Release date: January 14

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Neeraj Pandey

Directed by Raghav Jairath and produced by Friday Storytellers, this crime thriller revolves around Superintendent Arjun Meena, played by Emraan Hashmi, who is on a mission to dismantle smuggling networks operating through international airports.



A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Release date: January 14

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar / HBO Max

Cast: Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell

In January, Game of Thrones fans return to the world of Westeros. Based on George R. R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg tales, the series is set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones and 200 years after House of the Dragon. The story follows Ser Duncan the Tall, a knight trying to make a name for himself. When he meets a diminutive squire named Egg, everything changes forever.



The Smashing Machine

Release date: January 14

Where to watch: HBO Max

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

The critically acclaimed film features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as UFC Hall of Famer Mark Kerr. Directed by Benny Safdie, the sports biopic chronicles Kerr’s early days in the UFC, his rise to fame, battles with opioid addiction, and his complex relationship with Dawn Staples.

De De Pyaar De 2

Release date: January 9, 2026

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Meezaan Jafri.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh return as Ashish and Ayesha, who are again playing the unconventional couple in the eyes of the world. In the first part, the couple got permission from the boy's side. Now it's turn for the girl's side.

The Night Manager – Season 2

Release date: January 11, 2026

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video



Cast: Alongside Hiddleston, several actors from Season 1 return to revive their characters, including Olivia Colman, Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone, and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper, Diego Calva, Camila Morrone and Indira Varma among others.