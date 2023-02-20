New generations don't have the concept of a movie star because of social media: Ana De Armas

Ana De Armas feels that social media is to be blamed for the newer generations to not have a concept of a movie star. With overexposure of content, the actress feels, social media has ruined it for the younger generation. In an interview, the Blonde actress said, “I feel like the new generations don’t have that concept, because of social media. There is so much information out there and oversharing. The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone. For the most part, we’ve done that to ourselves—nobody’s keeping anything from anyone anymore.”

“Things are always wrong on social media” added Ana on why she doesn’t like to be active on social media platforms. She’s there on Instagram but she hardly uses it.

“If it was up to me, I would delete Instagram right now, but I can’t. I understand that I’m not just an actress. I have other brands that I’m working with and I have other commitments. It’s been good for Blonde and for films that I want to talk about. It’s tricky because you feel the pressure to share some personal insight, or something about your private life, to keep people interested in you. You have to find a balance somehow, which I find very difficult,” she added.