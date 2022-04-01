New David Bowie wax figure unveiled at London Madame Tussauds

Sporting red hair, a striped jumpsuit and eye-catching makeup, a new wax figure of late rock star David Bowie as alter-ego Ziggy Stardust was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London on Thursday, completing a music-themed line-up at the museum.



Using measurements and images from a 1983 sitting, Madame Tussauds said it had worked with Bowie`s estate to create the figure, the second to be made in the singer`s likeness at the museum.



The British singer-songwriter died from cancer in 2016, aged 69.



"David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust transcends generations and music genres," Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement.



"We were honoured to work with his estate in what would have been his 75th year and play our small part in keeping his inimitable legacy alive for generations to come."



The new figure stands in the museum`s revamped Music Festival zone, which also includes replicas of Beyoncé, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix and Ed Sheeran.