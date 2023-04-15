New Baywatch show is in the works at Fremantle
Set in Los Angeles County, the show revolved around the life of a group of lifeguards who kept the beaches safe from local criminals. The show starred Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Jeremy Jackson, Parker Stevenson, David Chokachi, Billy Warlock, Erika Eleniak, David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth, and Nicole Eggert.
Good news for all the Baywatch fans. As per Deadline, a new reboot of the classic beach drama is in the works at Fremantle Entertainment, but this time for the small screen.
According to reports, Fremantle Entertainment is in early talks with a number of broadcasters and streamers. There are currently no creatives attached to the reboot.
One of the biggest shows of the late 1980s and early 1990s was created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann. The original series was premiered on NBC in 1989, however, the show was cancelled after one season.
A year later, the producers of the show bought back the rights to the show and produced a syndicated version. The beach drama went on to become the most-watched television series in the world.
Set in Los Angeles County, the show revolved around a group of lifeguards who kept the beaches safe from local criminals. The show starred Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Jeremy Jackson, Parker Stevenson, David Chokachi, Billy Warlock, Erika Eleniak among others.m
In the later season, with the new cast, the setting was shifted to Hawaii. In the year 2003, a television reunion movie titled Baywatch: A Hawaiian Wedding was released. The film reunited the original cast members of the television series Baywatch. In 2017, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron came together for a new
Baywatch movie. The film, directed by Seth Gordon, marked the debut of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.