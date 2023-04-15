New Baywatch show is in the works at Fremantle

Good news for all the Baywatch fans. As per Deadline, a new reboot of the classic beach drama is in the works at Fremantle Entertainment, but this time for the small screen.



According to reports, Fremantle Entertainment is in early talks with a number of broadcasters and streamers. There are currently no creatives attached to the reboot.



One of the biggest shows of the late 1980s and early 1990s was created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann. The original series was premiered on NBC in 1989, however, the show was cancelled after one season.



A year later, the producers of the show bought back the rights to the show and produced a syndicated version. The beach drama went on to become the most-watched television series in the world.