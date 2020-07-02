'Never Have I Ever' renewed for season 2

Netflix has renewed comedy series ‘Never Have I Ever’ for a second season.

The series is a scripted project based on Mindy Kaling's formative years. Starring newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the series has become a hit thanks to a good word-of-mouth and increased internet usage during coronavirus lockdown followed by quarantine. Maitreyi’s character’s name is Devi who is a modern day, first-generation Indian American teenage girl.

The show has been created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher of the fame ‘The Mindy Project’. It is a coming-of-age comedy based on the actress, writer and producer's childhood.

The cast of ‘Never Have I Ever’ includes Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.