Netizens point out Aamir Khan's son Junaid striking similarities with Henry Cavill

Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all over the headlines, and any guesses why? Because of his looks and the uncanny resemblance with actor Henry Cavill.



Junaid, who often stays out of the limelight, recently stepped out for the wedding of his sister Ira Khan with her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare.



To attend the intimate ceremony in Mumbai, Janaid showed up with his father, Aamir, to pose for the paps outside the venue. Dressed in a grey pantsuit with a pink shirt and maroon tie, the young star looked dapper and stole all the limelight.



Soon after his photos from the wedding were posted on social media, many netizens couldn't help but notice Junaid's striking resemblance to the Superman actor.

Even some netizens were quick to share side-by-side photos of Henry and Junaid.



“Wow twins!” one user wrote and added.



Another wrote,''Good looking is good looking. Not everything has to be a comparison.”



While some netizens put forward their disagreement,“I don’t find a similarity between him and Henry. He

has a little similarity to Rami Malek though,” one user wrote.



Another added, “Are you serious?”



Junaid's acting debut



Aamir Khan's eldest son, Junaid, is set to make his acting debut soon. He will be making his foray into acting with the Yash Raj film and Netflix project titled Maharaj.



Directed by Hichki fame Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film will also star Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and Shalini Pandey.



Maharaj is a period piece set in the 1800s. The film will be a David vs Goliath story about how a regular man, a journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role model of society, hailed by many as a messiah of the masses. The fearless reporter uncovers a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society.

Junaid is the eldest son of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. Over the years, he has assisted in many films like Rajkumar Hirani's PK, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, and Laal Singh Chaddha, among others.