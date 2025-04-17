Netflix's You season 5: Release date, plot and synopsis + quick rewind to story so far

1 /7

Joe Goldberg is back!

Joe Goldberg is coming back, but this time his story will come to an end. Will he walk away smoothly with his crimes, or this time he will repay for all the murders he has done? This mystery will be disclosed next week when the fifth and final season of the show will be released on the streaming giant Netflix. Debuted in Dec 2018, the psychological drama is among streaming giants one of the most loved shows. With the new and last season of the show set to drop on the platform, here we bring you every detail of the new season - release date, cast, plot and more!