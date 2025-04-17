Netflix's You season 5: Release date, plot and synopsis + quick rewind to story so far

Joe Goldberg is back!
Joe Goldberg is coming back, but this time his story will come to an end. Will he walk away smoothly with his crimes, or this time he will repay for all the murders he has done? This mystery will be disclosed next week when the fifth and final season of the show will be released on the streaming giant Netflix. Debuted in Dec 2018, the psychological drama is among streaming giants one of the most loved shows. With the new and last season of the show set to drop on the platform, here we bring you every detail of the new season - release date, cast, plot and more!
What is Your Season 5 About?
In the first and final season, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) will return to his city, New York, where everything began in season 1. However, this time he will return with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).
Synopsis of season 5
The description of the show reads,'' The new season picks up three years after Joe and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie, she/her) left London for New York City. Kate is now CEO of the Lockwood Corporation, Joe is her loyal husband who has been dubbed Prince Charming by the adoring public, and they’re both following through on their pact to help each other do good. But as the teaser hints, and longtime followers of the misadventures of Joe Goldberg can guess, reconciling who Joe has been with who he wants to be is an ongoing project.''
When will You season 5 premiere?
The fifth and final season of You is set to premiere on Netflix on April 24, 2025.
Cast
Penn will return to play the clever and menacing serial killer, Goldberg, along with Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood. Other stars of the series are: Madeline Brewer as Bronte Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood Anna Camp as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood Natasha Behnam as Dominique Pete Ploszek (he/him, Parks and Recreation) as Harrison Tom Francis as Clayton Nava Mau as Detective Marquez.
The Backstory!
Based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes, the revolves around Joe, a bookstore manager, who hopes to find true love with the habit of killing and unimaginable stalking skills. The story begins in New York, where he meets and falls for Guinevere Beck, an aspiring writer. However, he ends up taking her life and moves to Los Angeles. In the second season, Goldberg meets Love Quinn and discovers that she's an avid and obsessive lover, who accepts him knowing a few dark secrets of his life.
What happened in season 3 and 4?
In the third season, Joe and Love are married and are parents to a baby boy, Henry. Living a suffocating life in a plush area of San Francisco, Joe soon makes his way out of the city after killing Quinn. In Season 4, Joe takes a flight across the pond to London with the new personality of Jonathan Moore, who is an English professor. While being blackmailed by the killer, he falls in love with another woman named Kate.