Netflix wins legal battle to stream limited series 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India'

OTT giant Netflix has won a legal battle to stream limited series 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India' on its platform. The series talks of those Indian tycoons who have been convicted on charges of fraud and corruption in India.



An Indian court ruled that episodes in the series involving Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Subrata Roy could stream on the OTT platform in India. A separate episode involving B Ramalinga Raju, who confessed to inflating the assets of his firm by about $1 billion in 2009, is still under litigation.



In statements issued to Bloomberg, Roy's Sahara India Pariwar had stated that the Netflix episode is “ill-motivated” and “contains various incorrect and misleading facts which depict only one-sided allegations.”



The firm said it would file criminal charges against against Netflix, including the series’ producers, directors and reporters.

Netflix and Disney has been trying to tap the massive market in India. Despite India being the world's second most populous country, the subsriber base for Netflix reportedly stands at 1.2 millon. Disney+ Hotstar has 3 million subscribers, while Amazon Prime Video’s 2.5 million subscribers.



According to the description given on Netflix, the series “explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up -- and ultimately brought down -- India’s most infamous tycoons."