Netflix to carry studio Ghibli animated films outside North America, Japan

The iconic animated movies of Ghibli world will be available on Netflix from February 1. This would be a surprise for Ghibli fan who arent able to see their beloved characters around the world.



Netflix had announced this over its twitter handle, wrote,'' From February 2020, 21 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming exclusively to Netflix'. We’re proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and My Neighbour Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike.''



Netflix director of original animation, Aram Yacoubian, says in a statement ''This is a dream come true for Netflix and millions of our members. Studio Ghibli’s animated films are legendary and have enthralled fans around the world for over 35 years. We’re excited to make them available in more languages across Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia – so that more people can enjoy this whimsical and wonderful world of animation''.

We're proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle and My Neighbour Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike.

As of now, Netflix will provide 21 Ghibli movies including Oscar winners such as, 'Spirited Away','Princess Mononoke', 'Arrietty', 'Kiki’s Delivery Service',' My Neighbor Totoro' and 'The Tale of The Princess Kaguya'.



Netflix had provided subtitles in 28 languages for the catalogue of films, and dub them in up to 20 languages. They will provide the movies in the Asia region excluding Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and in America except U.S.A and Canada.



Earlier they have announced that movies will be available to rent in platforms like iTunes and Amazon. As in North-America HBO Max has secured the streaming rights to Ghibli movies.