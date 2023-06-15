Netflix plans second season of 'XO, Kitty' as branding ties pay off

Netflix's Bridgerton Regency period drama series has also spawned a spin-off, the Queen Charlotte prequel which became one of the platform's most popular series after its debut in May.



The To All the Boys and Bridgerton franchises reflect Netflix's objective to expand brands to create content across film, television, games and consumer products, with greater diversity in casting.



XO, Kitty has a Korean lead character and Queen Charlotte features a Black actor in the title role.



As Netflix's growth has slowed, the service has begun developing franchises for more revenue from original programs. The 2016 science fiction series Stranger Things was its first successful entertainment franchise, with related merchandise and plans for a spin-off series and a stage play. Bridgerton, adapted from Julia Quinn's book series, has inspired a merchandise line in partnership with tea retailer Republic of Tea that includes wedding products. A book inspired by the Queen Charlotte character, penned by Quinn and the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, cracked the New York Times bestseller list.



Netflix also has live immersive experiences, including The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience. The pop-up exhibition in different cities allows fans to experience the Regency London portrayed in the series.



The XO, Kitty brand has a partnership with Sanrio, a Japanese entertainment company, and American fashion retailer Forever 21 for a clothing line.

