Netflix picks 'The Queen's Gambit', 'Money Heist' for mobile games

Netflix is using successful original shows such as `The Queen`s Gambit` and La Casa de Papel, `Money Heist` to develop a wave of new mobile games.

The platform plans to release nine new games later this year, including a Queen`s Gambit chess and puzzle game this summer. `The Queen`s Gambit Chess`, published by Ripstone Ltd. in the United Kingdom, is a single- and multi-player game that includes chess lessons, puzzles, matches, and rivalry with other players.

Paladin Studios is also releasing a family puzzle game based on Netflix`s baking competition show Nailed It! this summer.

The streamer plans to produce four more games next year, including one based on the hit show La Casa de Papel. The single-player game, developed by Kilasoft, will transport players to Monaco as the squad prepares to plunder a billionaire`s casino.

A dating simulation game based on Too Hot to Handle is in the works of developer Nanobit and publisher Stillfront Group, while a role-playing game from Chimera Entertainment will immerse players in the universe of Netflix`s Shadow and Bone.