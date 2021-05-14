Netflix erotic drama ‘365 Days’ to have sequels; lead cast confirmed to return

Netflix erotic drama '365 Days' is getting two sequels! The streamer confirmed the news and revealed that the sequel will bring back Michele Morron and Anna-Maria Sieklucka and model/actor Simone Susinna is joining the cast as new character Nacho.



The directors of the original film, Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes will be working on the sequels too, and they will be loosely based on the '365 Days' book trilogy, which also includes 'This Day' and 'Next 365 Days' by Blanka Lipinska who co-wrote the script of the original film with Mojca Tirs. The screenplay for the sequels is by Tirs, Lipinska and Mandes.



As per Variety, the sequel will show Laura and Massimo reunited, but their new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust at any cost.

The first movie followed the story of a young woman from Warsaw in a spiritless relationship falling for a dominant Sicilian man, who imprisons and imposes on her a period of 365 days for which to fall in love with him.



The polish movie which was not actually made by Netflix generated a lot of hype after it was added on Netflix in June last year. The movie become a smashing hit and made Morrone an internet heartthrob.



The movie was on the daily Top 10 list on Netflix in over 90 countries around the world. Apart from Netflix, the film was the fourth most-searched movie on Google globally last year.



As per the reports, the production of parts 2 and 3 will start back to back this month with shooting in Poland and Italy.



The films are slated for release on Netflix globally in 2022.