Nelly and Ashanti are back together: We're in a great space

Nelly and Ashanti have rekindled their romance. After weeks of speculations about the two becoming an item again, Nelly confirmed that he and Ashanti are indeed dating.



Nelly appeared on the Boss Moves with Rasheeda podcast recently and confirmed that he was seeing the 'Foolish' singer.



"We cool again," a happy-looking Nelly told hosts Rasheeda and Kirk in the interview, which was posted by The Shade Room via Instagram Tuesday.



"I think it surprised both of us,” he added. “It wasn't anything that was planned."



The two artists have been linked on and off since 2003 and have kept the details of their relationship under wraps.



"We both were pretty much doing what we do,” he said in the new interview. “But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more. You could be like, 'Well yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.' We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it, you know what I mean? But we all a victim to that."



When he was asked if his renewed relationship with Ashanti felt good now, Nelly replied in the affirmative. "I mean, because it's no pressure,” he explained, “Before I felt like both of us are doing what we’re doing before career-wise, And when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough."



While Ashanti has so far not spoken about her relationship in public, she was seen carrying a clutch with the rapper's face on it at Tuesday's MTC VMAs. On the red carpet, when she was asked to comment on her relationship with Nelly, Ashanti said, "We're in a great space, everything is positive, we're having a lot of fun."