NCB denies preparing 'Bollywood list' as Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh's names emerge in drug case

Since Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, there have been several reports stating the the actress named named 25 Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh during interrogation.



NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra denied all the claims and stated that they have not yet prepared any Bollywood list/

"We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood," he said. "The names have not been zeroed upon," the NCB officer further added.

On Saturday, several media reports alleged that Rhea had revealed that Rakul and Sara consumed drugs with her and Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant and Sara had appeared in 2018 movie 'Kedarnath' together, which was Sara's debut film.



Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB last week, for allegedly buying drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, a Mumbai sessions court on Friday (September 11) rejected the bail plea of Rhea, her brother Showik and four others.

The NCB has arrested a total of eight people in connection to the case so far, which includes Rhea's younger brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda.



Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.