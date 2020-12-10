NCB arrests drug dealer with celeb links after 'biggest seizure' in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday detained one of Mumbai's 'biggest' drug suppliers and recovered his list of high profile clients which include several Bollywood celebrities. According to officials, this could be 'one of the last links' in the dugs case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.



The accused, Azam Sheikh Jumman, had contacts with prominent Bollywood celebrities and allegedly procured drugs directly from Himachal Pradesh and gave them to other suppliers.



Jumman was reportedly detained after multiple raids were conducted at various locations in Mumbai's Andheri West area, including his residence.



He would formally be arrested after raids are completed. Jumman is expected to be brought to the NCB office in the coming days for further questioning.



In the raids till now, the NCB has recovered and seized 5 kilograms of Malana Cream worth ₹ 2.5 crore, and small quantities of opioids (afeem) and MDMA, street name Ecstasy. The NCB officials also recovered ₹ 13.5 lakh in cash from him. A final assessment of the seizure is yet to be done, NCB officials told ANI.



According to the agency's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the operations, this is one of the "biggest" seizures of contraband in the recent days, and the biggest haul yet in the drugs case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.



Wednesday's raid was conducted after getting a tip of from drug supplier Regel Mahakal who has now been sent to two days of judicial custody.



NCB officials state that Mahakal and Jumman were the missing links in the drugs case that it has been probing since the past few months.



Mahakal reportedly had also supplied drugs to another accused Anuj Keshwani, who was arrested in September. Keshwani allegedly supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June this year.



A multi-agency probed unearthed the drug nexus in Bollywood. Subsequently several prominent celebrioties were called in at NCB office for questioning including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Rampal.