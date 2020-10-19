NCB arrest actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother in drug case

As the Narcotics Control Bureau has come to the end of its investigation in connection with drug probe related to Sushant SIngh Rajput’s death, they have arrested brother of actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend and live-in-partner Gabriella Demetriades.

Gabriella’s brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested with a seized a small quantity of Hashish and Alprazolam tablets -- both banned narcotic drugs. He is suspected to be close to several film professionals and people in production houses.

The NCB has so far arrested a total 23 people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and house boy Dipesh Sawant in the matter.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court but her brother Showik's bail plea was rejected.