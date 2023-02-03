Nayanthara reveals she faced casting couch early on in her career

Nayanthara revealed how she was once asked for “favours” if she wanted to get a big role in a movie. She had refused it “boldly” as she had the conviction that she would be able to make a mark for herself on her own merit. She revealed that her journey as an actor has not been a cakewalk. "There is so much that I have learnt, so much that I have gone through, but it is all been nice. Whatever mistakes I have made, the good and bad phases (I have been through), everything is good now. It is all a learning experience. It is not easy to be in the industry for 18-19 years, but the audience and God has been kind to me. I feel blessed. I don’t know how to put the whole thing together (in words)."