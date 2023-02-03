Nayanthara reveals she faced casting couch early on in her career
Story highlights
Nayanthara will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.
Nayanthara will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.
Nayanthara, one of the highest-paid actors in the south Indian film industries, faced casting couch early on in her career. The actress who ruled the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries at one point of time, went through something horrible, she revealed in a recent interview.
Nayanthara revealed how she was once asked for “favours” if she wanted to get a big role in a movie. She had refused it “boldly” as she had the conviction that she would be able to make a mark for herself on her own merit. She revealed that her journey as an actor has not been a cakewalk. "There is so much that I have learnt, so much that I have gone through, but it is all been nice. Whatever mistakes I have made, the good and bad phases (I have been through), everything is good now. It is all a learning experience. It is not easy to be in the industry for 18-19 years, but the audience and God has been kind to me. I feel blessed. I don’t know how to put the whole thing together (in words)."
“If you are honest to your craft, if you do your work well, it works. The audience connects with you, they fall in love with you, they celebrate you, which becomes the biggest joy of life,” she said.
Nayanthara was recently seen in a horror film Connect and will now be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Last year, she tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony.