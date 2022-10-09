Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin baby boys

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are parents now! The couple, who tied the knot in July this year, have welcomed twins via surrogacy. A well-known couple from the South Indian film industry has become parents of two beautiful baby boys.



Sharing the happy news on his social media handles, new father Vignesh wrote, ''Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa ❤️We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys❤️❤️.''



Further in the caption, Vignesh also revealed the name of the two baby boys i.e 'Uyir' and 'Ulagam'.



''Life looks brighter & more beautiful''



The filmmaker has also shared few adorable photos showing them kissing little toes of their boys. Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Ace director Atlee commented, ''Congratulations darling’s''



Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married in Chennai, India on June 9 after dating for six years. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Soon, a documentary on Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's love story and wedding will be released on Netflix.