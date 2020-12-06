Naya Rivera's 'Glee' cast launches fundraiser in actor's memory

American actor, Naya Rivera`s `Glee` co-stars have honoured the late actor with a fundraiser launched in her memory.



According to Page Six, a GoFundMe account has been established by the crew in her name, with proceeds going toward Alexandria House, a non-profit that Rivera supported before her untimely death this year. The star`s body was found in California`s Lake Piru after a weeks-long search in July.



The GoFundMe page read, "If you were lucky enough to know Naya, you know she threw some epic parties. The best of them all was her annual Christmas party, which she dubbed Snixxmas. Snixxmas was like Naya herself... sparkling, fabulous and one hell of a good time! But it wasn`t only glitz, glamour and gay apparel."

It continues, "Every holiday season, Naya found ways to give back. Recently, Naya began working with a local non-profit in Los Angeles called Alexandria House. She not only raised and contributed funds for them but also volunteered her time and effort to the organisation."



As per Page Six, Alexandria House in Los Angeles provides safe housing for women and children in the process of moving from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing.

Page Six reported that Rivera spoke fondly of the organisation before her passing: "The connection I feel with [Alexandria House] and the people who reside and work there has been the biggest blessing and made such a huge positive impact on myself and my son. We truly have found a home away from home through the time we spend volunteering there."So far, the account has raised over USD 25,000 for the organisation.



Rivera`s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has filed a wrongful death suit on behalf of their young son, Josey, in the wake of the actress` tragic passing.