'Navarasa' teaser: Mani Ratnam presents 9 unique story in a new anthology

Some of the biggest stars of south cinema have come together for a anthology film called 'Navarasa'. The teaser of the film was shared on social media on Friday where the actors can be seen emoting the nine emotions of a human.



'Navarasa' is truly a cinematic marvel and a landmark moment of cultural pride for the Tamil entertainment industry, as the finest and most acclaimed talent has come together to bring this film to life.



The film, presented by legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam and renowned writer and filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan, is based on the nine ‘rasas’ (human emotions) - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.





The most prolific actors, directors, musicians, writers, producers and technicians from the industry and beyond, have collaborated on this project.



While the spectacular creative community of Tamil cinema came together for this one-of-a-kind project, many leading icons of the industry graciously offered their services pro-bono contributing the proceeds from the films towards the well-being of film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic.



The nine stellar and critically acclaimed directors lending their incredible vision and distinctive perspective on each rasa are Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, and Vasanth Sai.



'Navarasa' will premiere on August 6 on Netflix.

