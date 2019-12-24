National Film Awards 2019: 74-year-old Surekha Sikri's supporting actress win gets a standing ovation

She is one celluloid dadi we have mixed emotions for. We are talking about actress Surekha Sikri’s portrayal in the hit film ‘Badhaai Ho’ as she played a grandmother to Ayushmann Khurrana’s character and not only won hearts but picked up the Best Supporting Actress award at the National Awards 2019 ceremony held in New Delhi on December 23, 2019.

The 74-year-old actress came to collect the National Award in a wheelchair as she got a standing ovation from the onlookers at the ceremony. The applause continued till she accepted the award and left the stage.

When the award was announced a few months ago, Surekha Sikri had thanked the writers of the film. She told IANS, "I am feeling really excited about this. It makes me so happy. I want to congratulate the writers of the film. They wrote a very good script. I also thank Amit Sharma for directing this film.”

Surekha Sikri made her debut in the year 1978 with ‘Kissa Kursi Ka’ and was seen in many films, television serials and plays. She became a huge name in the television industry with her role in ‘Balika Vadhu’, a TV serial that dealt with the socially relevant issue of child marriage in rural parts of India.