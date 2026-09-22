/National Film Award: Srikanth honoured for Best Hindi Film; producer Bhushan Kumar receives the prestigious honour

From bringing the extraordinary journey of Srikanth Bolla to the screen to being honoured on one of the most prestigious stages of Indian cinema, ‘Srikanth’ marked a moment of immense pride today as the film received the National Film Award for Best Hindi Film at the 72nd National Film Awards.

The prestigious honour was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji, at the official awards ceremony held at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat. Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Tushar Hiranandani took the stage to receive the National Film Award for ‘Srikanth’, marking a significant milestone in the journey of the film and its entire team.

Bhushan Kumar, Producer, said, “Receiving the National Award for ‘Srikanth’ is an incredibly proud and humbling moment. When we chose to tell Srikanth Bolla’s story, we were deeply moved by his determination, resilience and refusal to let circumstances define his dreams. Tushar Hiranandani brought immense sensitivity and conviction to the telling of this story, while Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar brought their characters to life with remarkable sincerity. To see the film receive this honour makes this moment truly special. This recognition belongs to the entire team who believed in the story and gave their best to bring Srikanth Bolla’s extraordinary journey to audiences.”

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Tushar Hiranandani, Director, said, “Srikanth Bolla’s life is not just a story of overcoming challenges, but of having the courage to dream beyond what the world believes is possible. As a filmmaker, I feel deeply grateful that we had the opportunity to bring his journey to the screen. Receiving the National Film Award from the Hon’ble President of India is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life. This honour is a tribute to Srikanth Bolla and to the belief, perseverance and spirit that his story represents.”

Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, Producer, said, “For me, the most rewarding part of making ‘Srikanth’ has been seeing how deeply audiences connected with the film and with Srikanth Bolla’s journey. Stories like these remind us of the power of cinema to introduce us to extraordinary lives and leave us with something to carry forward. This National Film Award is a beautiful recognition of that journey, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who

made this film possible.”

Inspired by the remarkable life and achievements of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, ‘Srikanth’ celebrates determination, resilience and the power of believing beyond limitations. The film brought his inspiring journey to audiences across the country, highlighting how his vision and unwavering spirit enabled him to overcome challenges and build an extraordinary path for himself.

The National Award marks another significant milestone for the film, celebrating its impact as a story that continues to inspire audiences across the country.

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