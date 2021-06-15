National award winning actor Sanchari Vijay to be cremated with police honours

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay who died in a road accident on Monday will be give state honours in his final journey. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that the last rites of the late actor will be performed with police honours.



Vijay, who met with an accident on June 12, was declared brain dead on Monday. He was 38. He had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru where he was being treated.



The actor`s family has decided to donate his organs.



Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa said that cremation of the national Award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay will be held with police honours.



"I am thankful to his family, who came forward to donate the organs, I offer my condolences to such a talented artist," he said.



Vijay`s family members have decided to perform his last rites in their home town at Kaduru in Chikkamagaluru district, where he will be buried as per Lingayat community`s rituals.



The actor will be laid to rest at a farm owned by his friend Raghu in Panchanahalli, near Kadur of Chikkamagaluru district.



The late actor's body has been kept for public viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru.



Actors Dhananjaya, Ninasam Sathish, director Guru Deshpande, Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, among many other others paid their last respect to Vijay on Tuesday.



The news of his death came in on Monday afternoon. The actor's brother Siddhesh Kumar told the media that the family had decided to donate his organs as the doctors had informed them about a very `little` chance of his revival after he was declared brain dead.



Vijay donated two kidneys, liver, heart valves and corneas and became the first Sandalwood celebrity to donate all organs, though many celebrities have been part of eye donation campaigns and even donated too.



Vijay had met with an accident while riding pillion on a motorcycle with his friend Naveen on June 12. They had set out to buy medicines when their bike skidded due to rains and hit the pole at JP Nagar`s 7th Phase. The actor was actively involved in COVID-19 relief work for the past few months.



Naveen has also suffered a leg fracture, while Vijay was taken for surgeries of the brain and leg at the hospital.



Vijay started his career in theatre, before making his film debut with 'Rangappa Hogbitna' in 2011.



He then made headlines for his National Award Best Actor win for 'Naanu Avanalla...Avalu' in 2015 for reprising a role of transgender. 'Dasavala', 'Oggarane', 'Harivu', 'Killing Veerappan' and 'Nathicharami' were some of the other films he starred in.



