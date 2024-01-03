NASA new voyage to have two BTS tracks and a solo track by RM 

BTS may have been on a break for some time but it continues to remain in the news and break records. US space agency NASA has reportedly selected three of the band's songs for their upcoming lunar mission. Most of the members of the seven-member band are currently on their mandatory military enlistment including singer-rapper RM. However, the 29-year-old artist has created history as his solo track Moonchild features in NASA's The Moon Tunes Playlist.



So which BTS songs has NASA selected for their latest voyage? Apart from RM's solo track Moonchild, the space agency has selected two space-themed BTS songs. The Moon Tunes Playlist will feature BTS' Mikrokosmos and 134340.



RM's is now the only K-pop solo artist whose song will be played in space during NASA's 2024 voyage. The selection of the song is being seen as a big cultural move.



NASA is currently gearing up for its next moon mission to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. For their upcoming voyage, they have curated a special playlist and named it as Moon Tunes playlist.