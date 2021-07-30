Nas announces new album ‘King’s Disease II’

All those waiting for more music from Nas, here’s good news for you.

Nas has announced a sequel to his 2020 album ‘King’s Disease’. ‘King’s Disease II’ will come out on August 6 via Mass Appeal Records, and its artwork has been revealed ahead of the album preview.

Since the release of ‘King’s Disease’ last year, Nas has celebrated 25 years of his classic album ‘It Was Written’ by sharing a deluxe edition of the album featuring unreleased material, as well as collaborated with Jay-Z for the first time since 2008 on DJ Khaled’s new single ‘Sorry Not Sorry’.

Also, Nas will be seen on DMX‘s recent posthumous album ‘Exodus’ alongside U2‘s Bono, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z and many more.