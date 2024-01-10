Narcos actor Adnan Canto passes away after battling cancer

Mexican- American actor Adnan Canto, best known for his work in series like Narcos and Designated Survivor, passed away on January 8 after a private struggle with appendiceal cancer. Born in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico in 1981 and raised in Texas Canto started his career in music at the age of 16 and eventually became an actor.



As an actor, he initially featured in several local commercials and TV shows in Mexico before starring in The Following. He had featured in notable series such as Designated Survivor, where he worked alongside Kiefer Sutherland for three seasons. His career also included roles in Mixology and Blood & Oil.



In the last two years, Canto took on the role of gangster Arman Morales on The Cleaning Lady. His debut US acting role was in Fox's The Following, and The Cleaning Lady, his final project, was also produced by Warner Bros. TV. Canto also played the part of Minister Lara in Netflix's Narcos.



Adan Canto took on the lead role for the first two seasons of The Cleaning Lady but had to take a backseat in the third season owing to his health. Following his death, the series intends to honour its late star with a tribute card in the Season 3 premiere.



Adnan Canto's work beyond TV



Adan Canto also worked in a few films. He is widely recognized for his portrayal of Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past. He played pivotal roles in films like 2 Hearts, Bruised (Halle Berry's directorial debut), and Agent Game. The actor also directed a short film in 2014 and in 2020 a Western featuring Theo Rossi.