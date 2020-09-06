Naomi Campbell sued for million dollars by billionaire ex Vladislav Doronin

Naomi Campbell is being taken to the court by her ex-boyfriend Vladislav Doronin. As per the reports, the Russian businessman claims that Naomi is refusing to pay back his money, which he loaned her.



Doronin filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit in which he claimed that she’s still holding some of his belongings worth $3 million. He didn't specify the exact amount of loan.



The supermodel started dating the Russian billionaire in 2008 and then dated for 5 years before breaking up in 2013.

Campbell met Doronin, 57, at the Cannes Film Festival. Vlad has given her some lavish gifts over the years, which includes getaways on his yacht and a house in the shape of the Eye of Horus on Cleopatra Island in Turkey.



Meanwhile, Naomi is one of the most successful models of all time, and as of 2020, Campbell's net worth is $60 million.



Naomi has an extensive high-profile dating history, from Mike Tyson, Robert De Niro, Liam Payne to, most recently, grime star Skepta.

