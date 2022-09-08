'My Policeman' trailer: Harry Styles plays a closeted gay in a period romance co-starring Emma Corrin

Harry Styles will play a closeted gay in period-romance 'My Policeman' next. The singer-actor is currently promoting his next release 'Don't Worry Darling' where he co-stars with Florence Pugh. 'My Policeman' is scheduled to release two months after 'Don't Worry Darling' hits theatres.

The trailer of 'My Policeman' was unveiled on Wednesday and it co-stars 'The Crown' actress Emma Corrin and David Dawson along with Styles.



The tale, which is an adaption of Bethan Roberts` 2012 novel, centers on the closeted police officer played by Styles, Tom Burgess. Since it is against the law to be gay in 1957 Brighton, Burgess starts dating Marion (Corrin), a teacher. However, he is also secretly in love with Patrick Hazelwood, a museum curator (Dawson).



The 1950s and the 1990s alternately appear in the movie. Burgess navigates his love triangle in the 1950s, but 40 years later, Tom and Marion`s tense marriage is even more complicated as Patrick returns to their life after having a stroke.





Helmed by British theatrical director Michael Grandage, 'My Policeman' is written by screenwriter Ron Nyswaner.



This drama will be Harry Styles' second significant film role of the year after 'Don't Worry Darling,' which will be released on September 23.



'My Policeman' will have a theatrical worldwide release on October 21 and then will be available to stream on Prime Video from November 4 onwards.