MTV VMAs 2021: Ozuna, Jack Harlow join Shawn Mendez, Doja Cat as performers

Looks like MTV Video Music Awards will be star studded one! The upcoming awards show will be packed with starry performances.



On Tuesday, MTV announced several additions to the VMAs` performance lineup: The Kid LAROI, Jack Harlow, Ozuna and Tainy.



Harlow will hit the stage alongside Lil Nas X for `Industry Baby`, while Tainy will join Shawn Mendes for their collaboration `Summer of Love`.The Kid LAROI -- who`s up for best new artist and PUSH performance of the year -- will perform his track `Stay`.



Latin superstar Ozuna will perform `La Funka`, two years after hitting the stage for the first time alongside Rosalia.

Sharing the news to his Instagram, Ozuna wrote in Spanish that "this Sunday will be special" as he teased an onstage collaboration."Who`ll accompany me???" he wrote.



"What does La Funka mean?????"The new performer announcement comes several days after MTV announced that rising stars Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia and Polo G will perform at the pre-show hosted by Tinashe.

Petras will hit the stage with her track `Future Starts Now`, Swedish House Mafia will perform `Lifetime` and `It Gets Better`, while Polo G will perform `Rapstar`.



The new set of performers will join Doja Cat, Chloe (of Chloe x Halle), Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello who were previously announced.



Rodrigo will perform `Good 4 U`, Kelly will hit the stage with `Papercuts` and Cabello will perform `Don`t Go Yet`.Chloe will perform her first single as a soloist `Have Mercy`, while Twenty One Pilots will hit the stage with `Saturday`.Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters, who will also be featured as a performer, who also will be honoured with Global Icon award.



Lorde was originally set to perform but pulled out due to a "change in production elements."The MTV VMAs, hosted by Doja Cat, is set to air live from New York City on September 12.

