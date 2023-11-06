MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 announces winners as the show gets cancelled amid war in Israel
Story highlights
The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards may have been cancelled amid the Israel-Hamas war. Still, the organisers announced on Sunday the winners which include artists like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and Jung Kook.
The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards may have been cancelled amid the Israel-Hamas war. Still, the organisers announced on Sunday the winners which include artists like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and Jung Kook.
The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards may have been cancelled amid the Israel-Hamas war. Still, the organisers announced on Sunday the winners which include artists like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and Jung Kook.
On Sunday, organizers behind the event shared the full list of winners on the day that the awards show was slated to take place.
Swift won three awards - Best Video, Best Artist and Best Live. The singer has had a fabulous 2023 thanks to her Eras Tour and the release of her rerecorded albums.
She also received two nominations for Best Song for Anti-Hero and Best Pop Artist.
Minaj -- nominated for three total awards -- won two, including Best Hip Hop Artist and Best US Act.
South Korean singer and BTS star Jung Kook also won two awards, one alongside Latto for Best Song for their collaboration "Seven," and the other for Best K-Pop Artist.
The EMAs were slated to occur on November 5 in Paris, France, but were cancelled after event organizers received advisories.
"We have made the difficult decision not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs," a Paramount spokesperson said in October.
"Given the volatility of world events, we have chosen not to proceed out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who come together from all corners of the world to bring the show to life."
trending now
Here's the full list of winners of 2023 MTV EMA Awards
BEST SONG: Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"
BEST VIDEO:Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
BEST ARTIST: Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION: KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"
BEST NEW: Peso Pluma
BEST POP: Billie Eilish
BEST AFROBEATS: Rema
BEST ROCK: Måneskin
BEST LATIN:: Jung Kook
BEST ALTERNATIVE: Lana Del Rey
BEST ELECTRONIC: David Guetta
BEST HIP HOP: Nicki Minaj
BEST R&B: Chris Brown
BEST LIVE: Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH: April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER