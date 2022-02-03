MS Dhoni's first look from 'Atharva: The Origin' unveiled

MS Dhoni, the former Indian cricket team captain, is going to be seen in a new avatar. On Wednesday, Dhoni shared the first look of his upcoming graphic novel titled 'Atharva: The Origin'.



Dhoni shared the first look teaser of his upcoming mythological sci-fi web series on his Facebook page.



"Happy to announce my new Avatar.....Atharva....," he captioned the post.





The preview features Dhoni in an animated avatar on a battlefield. The former cricketer`s character could be seen fighting against an army of demons.



Touted to be a "new age graphic novel", 'Atharva: The Origin' is an adaptation of debutant author Ramesh Thamilmani`s unpublished book of the same name. The upcoming series is backed by Dhoni Entertainment, the media company that was founded by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni in 2019.