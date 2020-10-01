MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi to produce mythological sci-fi series

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a popular name in the world of cricket, is now entering the world of entertainment. No, he has no plans of acting but him and wife Sakshi Dhoni have announced a project -- a mythological sci-fi show.

The series is an adaptation of an upublished book by debutant author. Calling it a “thriller adventure”, Sakshi Dhoni said, “The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming.”

“We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film,” she said.

Last year, Dhoni has produced a documentary via his company called Dhoni Entertainment. His debut project was docu series ‘Roar of the Lion’ in 2019. It was directed by Kabir Khan. It charted the comeback of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings under the captaincy of Dhoni, following a two-year suspension for spot-fixing.