Mrunal Thakur to star in Gauri Shinde’s next?

Has ace director Gauri Shinde found her lead for her new film? While there has been no official announcement from the maker, speculations are rife that Shinde will be working with actress Mrunal Thakur.



Mrunal posted a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote, "Oh Hello, Dream Director”.



So far there has been no news on the two's new collaboration.



Mrunal is currently promoting her next, 'Jersey' with Shahid Kapoor which is slated to release in cinemas on 14th April.

The actress took pictures with the immensely talented director, Gauri whose last film was 'Dear Zindagi' with Alia Bhatt and Shahrukh Khan.



While not much is known, we are sure excited to see what comes of this collaboration.