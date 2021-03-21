Mrs. Doubtfire director reveals there is an R-rated cut of the film

Mrs. Doubtfire director Chris Columbus is clearing out the confusion about a possible NC-17 cut of his beloved film.

A viral tweet referencing a 2015 interview with the director made the rounds claiming that, due to star and comedian Robin Williams' penchant for improv, there exists PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the film. The family comedy, which follows a divorced actor (Williams) who disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children when his former wife gets custody of them, was rated PG-13 upon its release in 1993.

In an interview with EW, Columbus said that there is no NC-17-rated version of the film, but there are three different versions of it, including an R-rated cut.



"The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he'll do one or two, three scripted takes. And then he would say, 'Then let me play.' And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 is the most I remember," he recalled.

As a result, he says, Williams came up with new versions and newlines in every take.



"He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn't be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film. I only [previously] used the phrase NC-17 as a joke. There could be no NC-17 version of the movie," he admitted.

Columbus says all of Williams' improv did actually yield "three or four versions of the film," that might someday come in some form in front of the public. "I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version," Columbus says. "The problem is, I don't recall most of it. I only know what's in the movie at this point because it's been a long time. But I do remember it was outrageously funny material."