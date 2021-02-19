Mr. Big's character won’t be a part of 'Sex & The City' reboot

Chris Noth reportedly will not be returning in the 'Sex and the City' reboot 'Just Like That'. The series is currently in development for HBO Max. Noth is well known for his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) love interest, Mr. Big.



In the series, Bradshaw and Mr. Big dated throughout the show and got married in subsequent films. Noth won’t be the only one who will not be returning. David Eigenberg, who plays Steve Brady, the romantic interest of Cynthia Nixon's character Miranda Hobbes likewise won’t be returning.



One of the four girls Kim Cattrall won’t be reprising her iconic role as publicist Samantha Jones. Spilling the beans about Cattrall`s character's absence, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said, "Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."



He added that they're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you`re 30, you may not have when you`re 50.



"Some fans have had a tough time processing the fact that the public-relations expert will not be rejoining her former pals, given that Cattrall has distanced herself from all things `Sex and the City` in recent years.



The upcoming series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and is set to begin production in New York City in late spring. No release date for the show has been announced yet.

