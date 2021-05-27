Mr Big aka Chris Noth confirmed to join 'Sex and the City' reboot

It's finally confirmed. Mr Big will be part of the highly anticipated reboot of 'Sex and the City'.



HBO Max confirmed the news on Wednesday that actor Chris Noth - who played the popular character in the show- will be reprising his iconic role in the upcoming revival which is titled 'And Just Like That'.



"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on 'And Just Like That…'" executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a press release. "How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex And The City' story without our Mr Big?"



Noth played Big- Carrie Bradshaw's love interest on the iconic show from 1998 to 2004. The two even get married in the subsequent movie that released in 2008. He was also a part of the second SATC movie that came in 2010.



When the reboot was announced a few months back, there was no clear word on whether Noth would be part of the revival.



The show will feature Parker along with Kristin Davis and Cythia Noxon. . The trio are all reprising their original roles as Carrie, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. The fourth lead - Kim Catrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones.

