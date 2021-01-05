‘Money Heist’ star Enrique Javier Arce has a message for his fans in India

Netflix show ‘Money Heist’ was quite a hit during the lockdown as a new season released amid pandemic when people were holed up inside the comforts of their home. The show became even more popular from the time when it actually premiered in 2017 with season 1.

Amassing fame over the world, the show also brought the actors in world focus. Now, ‘Money Heist’ star Enrique Javier Arce, who is basking in the glory, has reached out to his fans in India.

"India loves my show and I am delighted to communicate with everyone who has followed us so passionately through the seasons,'' said the actor recently.

Spanish television and film actor Enrique Javier Arce played the role of Arturo Román in the Netflix series. Acting career happened by chance for the Money Heist actor who was a practising lawyer prior to this.

"Life has always surprised me with its generosity. The success of 'Money Heist' gave me international visibility and playing the general director of the Royal Mint of Spain before the heist took place, was an absolute thrill. I know that many Indian fans love the series and have followed the characters through various twists and turns. And now I have been given the chance to communicate with them through myFanPark and I couldn't be happier,” said the actor on the role while reaching out to his fans.