'Modern Family' Sofia Vergara tops Forbes 2020 list of highest-paid actresses

Recently Forbes released the list of the world’s highest-paid actresses, and this year by taking Scarlett Johansson top spot, 'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara is at number one.



Sofia who was second place last year earned a whopping $43 million in the past 12 months. The actress is currently judging the 'America's Got Talent'.



The 48-year-old actress earned $500,000 per episode for the final season of Emmy-winning show, the show wrapped up earlier this year. While from the reality show, she made $10 million per season.

After, her Oscar winner Angelina Jolie takes second place on the Forbes list at $35 million thanks to her $200 million paychecks. 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot came in third with $31 million. Melissa McCarthy, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman, Ellen Pompeo and Elisabeth Moss, Viola Davis made up to the top 10 list.



The-Colombia born actress, has taken the top spot many times before in 2012, 2013, and 2016.