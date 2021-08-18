Model Lily Cole apologises after being called out for posing in a burqa amid crisis in Afghanistan

Model- actress Lily Cole has apologised after receiving flak for wearing a burqa to promote her new book amid rise of Taliban's control over Afghanistan.



The British star faced severe criticism on social media after she shared photos a few days back dressed in burqa, asking her followers on Instagram to 'embrace diversity'. The post was to announce the release of her climate change book 'Who Cares Wins'.



Cole has taken the post down now after being accused of "cultural appropriation" and "putting Instagram posturing before universal human rights".



Cole's post was criticised especially at a time when the future of millions of Afghani women seems in danger as the country has fallen to Taliban. The hardline Islamist group is known for its oppression towards women.



When they last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, women could not work, girls were not allowed to attend school and women had to cover their face and be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to leave their homes.



On Tuesday, Cole apologised, saying the photos were old and that when she posted them she was unaware of the situation in Afghanistan.



"This week I posted an old photo of me wearing a burka loaned to me by a friend," she said. "As she pointed out I was undermining its original purpose by wearing it with my face exposed, but I understand why the image has upset people and want to sincerely apologise for any offence caused.



"I hadn't read the news at the time I posted so it was [incredibly] ill timed (thank you for pointing that out to me)." Cole went on to share fundraisers to help those in need in Afghanistan.



"My heart breaks reading about what is happening in Afghanistan at the moment, and in looking for organisations helping women on the ground I can support, I thought I would share some I found/ donated to," she added.

