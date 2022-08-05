Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu faces legal trouble for breach of contract

Harnaaz Sandhu made all of us proud when she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. Sandhu, 21, who brought back the prestigious crown after a huge hiatus of two decades, is all set to make her acting debut very soon, but before that Sandhu has landed in legal trouble for ''breach of contract.''



Sandhu has been called out by actor Upasana Singh, the producer of Sandhu's debut Punjabi film 'Bai Ji Kuttange'. On Thursday, Singh filed a civil suit against Harnaaz in the Chandigarh district court for not following the contract she has signed for the movie. She also said that she's not provided with the dates for promotions, which the 22-year-old has agreed to provide earlier.

She promised to promote the film virtually and in person but failed to deliver and now she's not answering and even replying to producers, as per reports.



"I gave Harnaaz a chance to act in the movie 'Bai ji Kuttange'. Not only this, but I also made 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' in which Harnaaz is the heroine as well," said Upasana outside the civil court in Chandigarh, via Pinkvilla.



She also added further, “Harnaaz was supposed to give us 25 days from her schedule but she did not, we requested her to give us 5 days but she did not."



Upasana who has spent a huge amount of money on her and the film, has moved to court for the compensation and damages Harnaaz has done after the breach of contract and is asking for Rs 1 crore as the damages.



Chandigarh-based girl Sandhu won the pageant last year in December after 21 years of gap. She won the crown after Bollywood actresses Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta who had won the title earlier in 1994 and 2000, respectively.

(With inputs from the agency)