Miranda Kerr calls ex Orlando Bloom her 'annoying brother', admits she loves Katy Perry more

Model Miranda Kerr may have separated from actor Orlando Bloom years back but she has nothing but love for him and his fiancee Katy Perry.



The model opened up about her friendly relationship with the couple on a podcast and revealed that she occasionally prefers hanging out with Perry more than Bloom.



Kerr and Bloom share 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher. The two were married from 2010 to 2013.



"We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together," she said of her friendship with Perry. "I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad."



Kerr also revealed the she now sees him more like a sibling than an ex. "He's, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother," she quipped, adding that Perry "helps me deal with him."



"I'm so grateful that she's there because it takes the pressure off me," Kerr continued.

Kerr also revealed that she and Perry hit off from the beginning when they first met at Bloom's Malibu home.



"When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me over one time and she was there, and we just immediately got along," Kerr recalled. "I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She was not trying to be his mum. She was just being friendly and fun, and that's all you can ask for."



"We hung out by the pool at his house in Malibu and then there was like a little party up the road, and we all went to it together and it was like, 'Oh, this is great!' " she added.



Kerr is also mother to sons Hart, 3, and Myles, 1, - whom she shares with husband Evan Spiegel.

Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove, in August 2020.

