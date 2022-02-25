Milind Soman to be a part of travelogue series premiering February 25

MNX has announced the launch of its maiden original series, ‘One For the Road’ in partnership with Tamil Nadu Tourism.

Featuring ace supermodel, Milind Soman, the six-episode travelogue series captures the serene and breath-taking beauty of Tamil Nadu and offers viewers a unique opportunity to explore and experience the beautiful landscape, wildlife, signature cuisine and rich culture of the Indian state.

Presenting a visual treat, the series will see Milind Soman riding a bike, covering the length and breadth of the state and visiting fascinating sights and off-beat destinations including Mudumalai National Park, Pollachi, Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Aliyar Dam, Madurai, Suruli Falls and Srivilliputhur Wildlife.

From the architectural marvels to the fascinating culinary spread, the series will bring an enchanting experience for the viewers and enrich them with the infinite cultural richness of Tamil Nadu. Milind will get up close with nature and animals on a wildlife safari and also experience the spiritual aura of the state as he offers prayers at the famous Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

Premiering on February 25, 2022, the series will air every Friday on MNX.

