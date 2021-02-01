Miley Cyrus wants to be wedding singer for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's nuptials

While Miley Cyrus might not have been lucky when it comes to her own marriage, she definitely wants to be a part of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s.

Offering her services for the impending nuptials, Miley Cyrus tweeted this Sunday: “@gwenstefani @blakeshelton I'll be your wedding singer!” and added that she will be on her best behaviour during the ceremony.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had first announced their engagement in October after dating since 2015. They have been delaying their wedding ceremony owing to COVID-19 but reports suggest that the couple might be picking a date soon.

In all this, Miley Cyrus wants to be in on the ceremony. She tweeted, “I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want!” +5

Gwen seemed to have accepted the proposal as she responded, “thanks puppy,” with a heart.