Miley Cyrus plane struck by lightning makes emergency landing

US Pop star Miley Cyrus said on Wednesday that her plane had been struck by lightning and had to make an emergency landing. Cyrus was on her to a concert near Paraguay's capital Asuncion.



Miley took to Twitter to inform about the incident. "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncion. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting." Her post included a video out of a plane window showing flashing lightning outside.



"My crew, band, friends and family who were all travelling with me are safe after an emergency landing," Cyrus said.

Cyrus was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday night at Silvio Pettirossi airport on the outskirts of Asuncion to perform with other artists at the Asuncionico music festival.

We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU. pic.twitter.com/RxjPmMNdke — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 23, 2022 ×

Felix Kanazawa, head of the National Directorate of Civil Aviation of Paraguay, told local media that due to severe weather the plane had landed at Guarani airport, near the town of Ciudad del Este, on the border with Brazil.



Cyrus flew on to the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo several hours later, Kanazawa said.



Event organizers suspended the festival due to the weather alert after the storm unleashed heavy downpours, leaving cars submerged and causing power outages in the capital and areas around the metropolitan area, authorities said.



(With agency inputs)