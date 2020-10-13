Miley Cyrus' 'Midnight Sky' continues to be on top of UK radio in week 6

Oct 13, 2020

Miley Cyrus Photograph:( Twitter )

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has extended gratitude to the audience after her recent release `Midnight Sky` entered week 6 as number 1 at the UK radio.

Taking the announcement on Twitter, the 27-year-old singer also informed that `Midnight Sky` has broken the record for most weeks at the top this year.

"Midnight Sky is on her 6th-week #1 at UK radio! Broke the record for most weeks at the top in 2020. Thank YOU so much for all the love you show me and my art! It`s my honour making music for you!" wrote the` Wrecking Ball` singer.

The musician shared pictures of herself shining in the video as she is seen decked in neon, and shimmery body fit attire teamed up with crystal-covered long black gloves.

Before the release of `Midnight Sky`, the `Slide Away` singer also noted that the music video was directed by herself.Clocking in at three-minute and 42-seconds, the official music video is all glitzy-glamour and colorful.

